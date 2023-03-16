International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

