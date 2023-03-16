International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,104 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.