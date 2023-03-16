inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Price Performance

inTEST stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,408. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

