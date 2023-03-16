Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 284.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.98. 22,748,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,741,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

