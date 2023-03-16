Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Raised by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 173,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,293. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

