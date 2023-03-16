Iowa State Bank Takes $1.83 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 3,381,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,455. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

