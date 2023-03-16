iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 313,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.48.

