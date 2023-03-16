iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,057 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $82.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,051,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,163. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

