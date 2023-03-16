iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201,935 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

