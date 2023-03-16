iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.40. 390,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,455. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

