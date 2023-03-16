iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 84,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 114,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 81,812 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200,771. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

