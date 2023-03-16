iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.70

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 41984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.