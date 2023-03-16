Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janus International Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 711,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

