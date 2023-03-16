JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 4,448,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

