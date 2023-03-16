Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 175. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.32 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.47). Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 3,487,380 shares changing hands.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,648.99). Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

About Johnson Service Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

