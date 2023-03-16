JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 180

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIISY. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DIISY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

