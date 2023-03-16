Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $231.37 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $231.37 million and $5.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,314,922,882 coins and its circulating supply is 17,314,923,376 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,300,677,806.115803. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01290211 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,362,248.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

