Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE KRG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 1,928,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,336. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -280.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,371.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $23,523,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.