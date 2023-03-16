Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.65. 9,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,691. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

