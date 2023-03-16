LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 7,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,685. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

