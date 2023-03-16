Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.42

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.42 and traded as high as C$129.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.00, with a volume of 8,014 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The company had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.37 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 66.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.0452786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.