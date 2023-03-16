Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.42

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.42 and traded as high as C$129.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.00, with a volume of 8,014 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
