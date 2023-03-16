Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

SWKS stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.43. 127,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,176. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.