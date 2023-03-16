Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

LMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.