Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 167,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,907. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

