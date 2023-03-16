Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 993 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $433.72. The stock had a trading volume of 233,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

