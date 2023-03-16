Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $152.72. 546,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.