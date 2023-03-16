Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,937,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

