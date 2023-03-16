Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 246 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

AMP stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.89. 79,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,168. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

