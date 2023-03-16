Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.24 and traded as high as C$11.73. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 10,327 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

