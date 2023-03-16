Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,223,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,172,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

