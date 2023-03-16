Metal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.15 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Metal has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

