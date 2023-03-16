Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

NYSE MA opened at $348.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

