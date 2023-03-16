Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.50

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.50 and traded as low as C$107.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$107.90, with a volume of 1,225 shares.

Morguard Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$114.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62.

Morguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

