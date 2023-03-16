NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 22,160 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

