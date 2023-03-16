NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $96.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00007869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92089582 USD and is down -10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $159,959,346.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

