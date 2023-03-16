Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.43 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004977 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and $1.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,848,707 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

