New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $86.11. 5,203,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,708. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.