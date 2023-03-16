New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

New Zealand Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.97.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It has interests in Taranaki Basin; Copper Moki/Eltham permits; Alton permits; and TWN licenses. It also operates midstream assets. New Zealand Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

