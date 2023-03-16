NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

