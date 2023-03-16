Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.42. 2,849,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.