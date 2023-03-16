OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$3.07. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 2,286,413 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanaGold Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

