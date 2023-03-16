Optimum Investment Advisors Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

