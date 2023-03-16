Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.