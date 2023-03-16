Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.