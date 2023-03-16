Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $4.44 million and $228,142.96 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

