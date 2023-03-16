PotCoin (POT) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $584,939.68 and $47.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00314370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00023529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,911 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.