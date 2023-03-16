Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 239,528 shares.

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.15.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Further Reading

