Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.90 Million

Request (REQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $99.46 million and $5.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00031860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00209932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,707.14 or 1.00174647 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09329563 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,923,402.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.