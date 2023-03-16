Revain (REV) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Revain has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $332,469.08 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00406193 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.27 or 0.27455971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

