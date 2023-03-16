Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 0.91 $453.16 million $2.73 9.42 Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.02 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -3.68

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.69%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 9.96% 9.10% 6.18% Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

